Maryville’s Premier Homes, along with Extreme Panel Technologies, will be offering a demonstration of the step-by-step process of erecting a house construction process using Extreme Structured Insulated Panels (SIP) from 10 am to 2 pm, Thursday, August 15.

Eric Couts, Premier Homes owner, will be on site to introduce the construction technology which combines insulation and structural support with each panel. The operation will allow for energy efficiency and durable building structures. Other industry experts, who are leaders in the SIP process will be there to guide visitors through the demonstration.

Attendees will learn about the additional eco-friendly aspects of SIPS, such as the reduction of carbon footprints in the construction process.

To attend, text or call RSVP 660.541.3525.