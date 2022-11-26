Home Instead, 217 East First, Maryville, is sponsoring a new Christmas program, “Be a Santa to a Senior” program.

The program hopes to provide gifts to senior citizens who are in need, or are lonely during the holiday season.

There is a Christmas tree at the Maryville Sears Hometown Store with ornaments describing gifts that seniors would like for Christmas. Shoppers can pick an ornament, shop for the gift and return the gift in a holiday bag before December 19.

A large range of presents are requested such as simple cleaning supplies, fuzzy blankets, hygiene items, robes, lap blankets or other daily-use items like an alarm clock.

This is the seventh year for Home Instead’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” program.