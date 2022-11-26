Max Noble, 82, Clearmont, formerly of Stanberry, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at a Stanberry nursing home.

He was born May 30, 1940, in Darlington, to Oliver Thomas and Lela Thurman Noble.

In November of 1985, he married Imogene Barth in Vermont.

Mr. Noble worked as an auto mechanic for years and then later worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 15 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial was in Hall Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to Hall Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home.