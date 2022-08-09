Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners; and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/2/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices to Continental Fire Sprinkler Co., Snyder & Associates for Bridge #0910002, Schraeder Law Firm and Thomas’ Lawn Care, LLC.; ARPA payment packet.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None printed.

Requisitions: Prosecuting attorney to MTE for equipment; sheriff to MTE for equipment.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: letter from sheriff re new hire: Heather Wallace as jail administrator and invite from Dr. Clarence Green to a Northwest employee meeting at 8:30, August 12.

A bid notice was put together for a hydraulic jack hammer for the 299 Caterpillar skid loader. Bids are due in to the office of the county clerk no later than at 9 am, August 25 at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

The employee appreciation lunch has been set for noon, December 15.

Discussed a ceiling tile project at the Courthouse and the screen door on the kitchen entrance to the jail.

Reviewed an application for a position on the Mental Health Board from Dr. Gerald “Jerry” Wilmes.

The commission met with Sheriff Randy Strong, Major Scott Wedlock and Jackie Cochenour, Children’s Advocacy Task Force director, to discuss two funding opportunities they had been made aware of through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA.) The grants are not currently open and little information has been shared. One will be for those addressing crimes against children and the other is for jail infrastructure needs. In preparation of the grants opening, Sheriff Strong asked that Cochenour be granted access to the site to review in a timely manner. Permission was granted by the commission. Discussion of how funds could be applied for and used for the jail portion were discussed. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Cochenour and Strong gave updates on the Children’s Advocacy Center. Cochenour stated fundraising efforts had resulted in being awarded the Gary G. Taylor Grant, $5,000 and the Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust, $10,000. In addition, Ten Squared Women has chosen the center to receive funds. Cochenour gave updates to the accreditation process. Sheriff Strong has met with Becky Ruth, director of Children’s Advocacy and Allen Andrews, Missouri State Representative, on the process. Cochenour discussed the reimbursement process with the state for the award they had received last year.

Strong and Wedlock discussed the car cameras and asked for the labor to install be covered with ARPA funds. An estimate of $11,400 for the labor to install and an additional $2,400 for router to WiFi connection was given. The commission agreed to move forward and pay this amount utilizing ARPA funds. Strong asked for the new jail administrator to be delegated for payroll approval of jailers. A new payroll line will be added to ESS payroll for the sheriff’s deputies for US marshall service to keep it separated.

Walker asked Jenkins to present an updated report of ARPA funds spent and earmarked. Jenkins discussed pending items for a status update. These items included: Elmo Fire Protection District, Missouri Job Center, City of Parnell and the Courthouse boiler. Additional information on the Elmo FPD was presented by Jenkins. The commission approved $19,586 for gear and equipment. An updated request was requested from Rita Wallinga at the Missouri Job Center. This request of $9,145.37 was approved. The boiler project has been approved and parts ordered. No new updates from the City of Parnell. Also discussed the west basement storage room shelving. A decision was made to purchase a set of shelves to set up to see how they looked and would work. Revisited the feasibility of climate control in one of the storage rooms for the old books. The commission will look at other options.

Reviewed the information provided by Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) on a policy on public access. Tabled to discuss with other officeholders.

Set a time to meet and get progress updates from DocuLock, LLC on the scanning and archiving project. This meeting was set for at 9:30 am, August 16.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Tim Conrad of Conrad Inc. Technology Solutions, met with the commission to discuss what his company had to offer.

Joe Baumli stopped in to discuss a project on Road #964 in Grant Township. Baumli asked permission to trench across the road. A terrace system design agreement was signed. A courtesy call was also put in to the Grant Township trustee, Jim Farnan.

Took a call from Merlin Atkins with The Ministry Center regarding ARPA funds. Atkins will put together a formal request to present to the commission at a later date.

A Jackson Township resident called regarding an issue with Road #405. Trustee Jeff Meyer was called to discuss the issue.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 8/9/2022.