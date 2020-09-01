Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/25/2020. The motion passed..

Public Comment: None

Approved: Invoice to Seaman & Schuske Metal Works Co.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Equipment Report for July 2020.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on projects. Discussed BRO dollars and possible trade. E.d Walker reported that Atchison Township will have their new grader on August 28.

The Commission spoke with Roger Young, former commissioner of Audrain County regarding Tenaska. Also set up an appointment time for Tuesday, September 1 for current Audrain County Commissioners to meet with them for a question/answer session.

The commission, along with Ed Walker met with Craig Elmore, MoDOT and Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, do the inspection of the BRO-B074(61) Bridge in Washington Township. LPA Services Invoice No. 5, Snyder and Associates Invoice No. 6 and LPA Checklist letter was signed.

The commission, Ed Walker, Elmore and Macias inspected Bridge #1034, currently being constructed, Bridge #1020, new construction and Bridge #988 which will be a future construction project, all in Washington Township. Bridge #956 in Grant Township was also inspected for a future construction project. A tube in Jackson Township at the intersections of Road #414, #442 and #441 were inspected.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Kim Mildward, Regional Council of Governments, was present for the opening of the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the Historical Preservation Grant. RFQs were received from: N-Form Architecture, Ellison-Auxier Architects, White & Borgognoni Architects, P.C. and Strata Architecture and Preservation. The commission and Mildward will study each RFQ and utilize a scoring sheet to rate them. At 9 am, September 3 was set to review score sheets and decide on the firm.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer met with the commission to review where the CARES Act Funds’ balance is currently sitting after payments were made to the approved applicants of the small business grants, payments to taxing entities and COVID related supplies purchased for taxing entities

The commission reviewed a list of each townships set levies and bond maturity dates in the discussion of township versus county form of government.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 9/1/2020.