Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens and Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/18/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Accounts payable Checks #76933-76951.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: press releases from county health.

The commission reviewed and signed the P.4, the completion and certification form, for Small Project PW273 for FEMA-DR4451.

A call was made to Janene Jones of MOPERM for clarification on an invoice.

The county tax levy hearing was opened by Patton with a review of the 2020 assessed valuation and proposed levies. Burns made a motion to accept the proposed county levy rate of 16¢ per $100 assessed valuation, Senate Bill 40 levy at five cents and Senior Citizens Fund levy at five cents per $100 assessed valuations. The motion passed.

BRO-B074(61) bridge is completed and an inspection will take place next week. The county is in the process of communicating with other counties to trade softmatch dollars.

Documents were delivered for the Grant Township General Obligation Road Bonds. The public hearing will be held at 8:30 am, Tuesday, August 25 in the office of the county commission.

Kacey White, CORE Adjusting, called in to review the insurance claim expenses and will send a spreadsheet of expenses for the commission to review on Tuesday.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to review a list of needs as presented by the county school nurses for CARES Act funds. The commission approved the requested expenses.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission spoke with Matthew “Flag” Flaherty regarding the necessary equipment upgrades and pricing for county issued cell phones. A total of three phones will need upgraded. One has been canceled and the other two were approved for upgrades. The county will pay a monthly amount over a period of two years to upgrade. Also approved is the monthly usage charge for the iPad service used by the Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, stopped in to give status updates on bridges.

Les Linville, Monroe Township operator, dropped in to discuss maintenance of the township roads currently being utilized by the windmill trucks. The commission advised him to hold off on maintenance and laying rock until the windmills completed their work.

The commission inspected Road #307 in Nodaway Township, Road #754 in White Cloud Township and Re-Construction Road #374 in Polk Township which was approved.

Ron Scroggie, Enel – White Cloud Wind project, stopped in to give a status update and to have the commission review and sign a Landowner Record of Discussion. (R.O.D.)

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 8/25/2020.