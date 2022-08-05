Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Present: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/26/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Recorder fee report for July 2022; invoices to Devnet, MEI Elevator Solutions and Quality Restoration and Sealants.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80885-80905.

Requisitions: Email from DocuLock, LLC on status of the scanning project.

Spoke with a resident of Washington Township regarding the status of reconstruction Road #999.

Spoke to a resident of Nodaway Township regarding a tube issue on Road #107.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected double run pipes on Road #161 in Hopkins Township; a culvert on Road #107, and reconstruction roads #97 and #105 in Atchison Township; Road #377 and a future BRO Bridge #295 all in Polk Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Spoke to a resident of Polk Township regarding a tube issue on Road #594.

Reviewed and signed the management representation letter for the audit that has been conducted by the Missouri State Auditor. Also reviewed dates for an exit interview. An email was sent out to those requested to be at the exit interview.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 8/4/2022.