Anna Horn, Jefferson C-123 music teacher, was named the 2022 Sidney Iowa Rodeo Queen August 2.

This is the first time, Horn has run for the Sydney Rodeo queen. She competed in four different areas, a personal interview with the judges, speeches, modeling a western formal gown and a horsemanship pattern where Horn showed horsemanship abilities by following a reining pattern. She won the speech and appearance categories as well as the title. The Sydney, IA, rodeo continues through Saturday, August 6.

Horn, who is originally from Stuart, IA, has competed in rodeo queen pageants for 10 years. She has been the 2012 Miss Leon Rodeo Princess, the 2016 Miss Rodeo Dallas County, the 2018 Miss United Rodeo Association, and the 2019 and 2020 Miss Wapello Rodeo, all in Iowa.

Horn transferred as a student to Northwest Missouri State University in 2018 and did her student teaching at Jefferson C-123. Horn has been kindergarten through 12th grade music teacher for the past two years. She has recently bought a house in Barnard.

“I’m excited to travel this year representing the Sidney, IA, rodeo,” Horn said.