Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/6/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice for The Armory for uniforms; invoice to DocuLock, LLC for consultation services; invoice to Snyder & Associates.

Requisitions: Sheriff to DRT for ammunition; Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel fuel; to Meyer Auto for the purchase and trade-in of a truck; invoice to David A. Baird, special prosecutor.

Accounts payable: Checks #76658-76806.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Press releases from county health.

Ed Walker gave updates on current projects. Ed Walker reported on a road he inspected that the windmill construction company at White Cloud Wind project had completed.

The commission reviewed documents Billy Mitchell, MEI Elevator Solutions, sent via email.

The process of reviewing CARES Act Funds applications continued with Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, Lily White, Chamber director and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, available to answer specific questions.

A Monroe Township resident called regarding a township road he did not feel had gotten all their rock.

The commission called Seaman Schuske regarding the Administration Center and Courthouse roof issues. The Administration Center has cracked roof seams and the Courthouse has a crack on a porch roof. Both items need to be corrected immediately. Seaman Schuske will send a crew up to work on the problem.

The commission returned a call to a resident who had questions/issues on township roads and how the township functions. A call was put in to Donella Jobst, Union Township Clerk regarding procedure for posting meetings, etc.

Monte Ten Klay, Tenaska and the Knox County Commissioners, Evan Glasgow, Ronnie Leckbee and Roger Parton, met with the commission for a question/answer session on windmills.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Patton submitted the May expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 8/13/2020.