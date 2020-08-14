Gertrude “Trudy” Johnson McCord, 100, died Friday, August 7, 2020.

She was born May 29, 1920, in Soperville, IL, to Charles J. Johnson and Victoria Nelson Johnson. She graduated from Galesburg High School in 1938.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Johnson, Fort Worth, TX; daughters, Theresa McCord, Bainbridge Island, WA, Lorraine Dundon, Galesburg, IL, and Mitzi and Don Broermann, Jefferson City; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Services were held August 11 at Hinchliff-Pearson-West in Galesburg. Interment was in Henderson Grove Cemetery.