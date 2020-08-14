World Team Tennis Players Map, 2020

“2020 marks the 45th season of WWT (World Team Tennis). WTT is the top professional team tennis league in the U.S. The league consists of nine teams with six players on each roster. New York beat Chicago in the recent Championship Finals. This map displays the hometowns of the 33 tennis players from the United States (16 Men and 17 Women) who were competing in WTT this year. California. Florida and the Heartland dominate. Nineteen players are from outside the U.S.”

