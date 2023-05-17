Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/9/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk fee report for April 2023); liquor license for Fast Zone, LLC

Checks: #82517-82542.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies; public administrator to Dee O’Riley for reimbursement.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: investment report

A call was put in to John Schenkel, trustee of Polk Township regarding a road in Polk Township. The county will be replacing the tube, but the township will continue the maintenance. Schenkel stated they would discuss further at their township meeting.

The commission reviewed and signed a letter of support to the Department of Transportation in support of Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments grant application for a five-county comprehensive safety action plan with Safe Streets for All.

Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports that include April.

Reviewed and signed a compliance certification for US Army Corps of Engineers with Bridge #1013006. Also reviewed reports labeled NWP14 Linear Transportation Projects, Excerpts for 2021 Nationwide Permits and General Guidelines for Stream Crossings, regional condition 1.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, along with the commission and Bryan Engle, road and bridge supervisor, toured 2023 Bridges #0251010 in Union Township, #0090003 and #0250014 in Atchison and #0424000 in Independence and Road #457 in Jackson Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Marilyn Jenkins discussed the American Rescue Plan Acts (ARPA) funds and potential future legislation.

An inspection was made of Road #999 in Grant Township and #890 in Hughes Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/16/2023.