Platte Valley, North Nodaway, Nodaway Valley and Northeast Nodaway will be playing in upcoming tournaments.

Platte Valley and North Nodaway will both play in the Stanberry Invitational Basketball Tournament from January 9 – 14. The Platte Valley girls will play Albany on January 10, with the chance to play the winner of North Nodaway and North Andrew who also play on January 10. The Platte Valley and North Nodaway boys will face off on January 10, with the winner moving on to face the winner of Albany and Worth County.

Northeast Nodaway will play in the South Harrison Invitational Basketball Tournament from January 9 – 14. The girls team will face off against Tri-County on January 9, and could potentially play the winner of Maysville and Mercer in the second round. The boys team will play Mercer on January 9, and could potentially play East Harrison or Maysville in the next round.

Nodaway Valley will participate in the Fairfax Invitational Tournament from January 9 – 14. The girls team will play South Holt on January 10 and St. Joe Christian on January 11 in pool play action, while the boys will play South Holt on January 9, and Rock Port on January 11, also in pool play.