December 27 marked the end of the candidate filing period for the April 4, 2023 election.

Following are the candidates who had filed by the afternoon of December 27.

Jefferson C-123, three positions. Candidates are Alan Gockel*, Derrick Schieber* and Travis Angle.

Maryville R-II, three positions. Candidates are Kelley Baldwin*, Dale Baker and Isaiah Korthanke.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII, three positions. Candidates are Meagan Morrow, Travis Cochenour, Misty Million, Haily Randall, Keith Miller, Matthew Brown, Jane Hanson* and Nicholas Madden*.

North Nodaway R-VI, three positions. Candidates are Samantha Brown*, Jennifer Clements*, Jerime Bix, Matthew Parker and Stan Alexander.

Northeast Nodaway R-V, three positions. Candidates are Jeff Redden*, Leslie Wilmes*, Heather Jackson, Philip Doty and Jamie Busby.

South Nodaway R-IV, three positions. Candidates are Misty Langford, Jessica Wallace, Brian Flora* and Rick Holtman*.

West Nodaway R-I, two positions. Candidates are Kellee Dawson* and Dennis Chitwood*.

Maryville City Council has two open positions. Candidates are Bryan Williams and Benjamin Lipiec*.

The * denotes incumbents.