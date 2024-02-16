The South Nodaway Courtwarming Queen is Blair Allen, and the king is Lane Acklin. Allen is the daughter of Necama Parman and Josh Allen, and Acklin is the son of Paul and Melanie Henggeler. The Jefferson Courtwarming Queen is Maggie Collins, who is the daughter of Dan and Mary Collins. The king is Alex Mattson, who is the son of Francis and Linda Mattson.

The Maryville High School Courtwarming King is Connor Blackford, who is the son of Nate and Andrea Blackford. Maggie Farnan is the Maryville Queen, who is the daughter of Darren and Shantel Farnan.