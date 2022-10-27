Several county recorders of deeds gathered at the Nodaway County Administration Center for their fall Northwest District meeting. Those attending and the county they represent were front: JoAnn Marshall, Dekalb; Gloria Boyer, Platte; Barbara Foland, Worth; back: Jane McKinsey, Daviess; Julie Hill, Caldwell; Dana Baker, Clinton; Lisa Nickerson, Nodaway, who serves as co-chair and Chanler Williams, Andrew, who is the chair. Those recorders who were not present for the photo but did attend were Amy Baker, Livingston; Becky Dunlap, Buchanan and Eliza Beasing, Atchison.