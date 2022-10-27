Northwest Missouri State University’s 2022-23 Visiting Writers Series continues Thursday, October 27, with a night of readings by a Colorado-based couple.

The event featuring Matthew Cooperman and Aby Kaupang begins at 7 pm in the JW Jones Student Union Living Room. It is free and open to the public.

“A reading is a place where a new kind of community becomes a possibility, where we gift or direct our collective attention to someone else for a brief moment,” Dr. Daniel Biegelson, a senior instructor of English at Northwest, said. “We are each from a very particular context, a very particular place in time; and a reading expands you. Suddenly, you can find your own life illuminated, encounter possibilities you haven’t imagined or enter into the lifeworld of other people.”

Together, Cooperman and Kaupang wrote “NOS (disorder, not otherwise specified),” which chronicles the challenges and occasional triumphs of raising a child with autism.

The Visiting Writers Series is sponsored by Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, Green Tower Press and the department of language, literature and writing.