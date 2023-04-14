Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/4/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Schraeder Law Firm.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Linde Gas for supplies.

The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for officeholders with the following in attendance: Burns, Walker, Walk, Dee O’Riley, Rex Wallace, Marilyn Jenkins, Randy Strong, Lisa Nickerson and Patton. Officeholders gave updates to activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be July 6. Also in attendance: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.

Jenkins stated her office has collected approximately $30 million of 2022 taxes. Working on getting audit information scanned and sent to auditors.

Strong discussed the Department of Public Safety Jail Improvement Grant received in the amount of $291,008.50 with the county matching the same. A training for this grant will be held April 18. The improvement list includes: fire alarm, sprinkler retrofit, HVAC replacement, commercial laundry upgrade, retrofit of jail frames and doors and integrated control system. Strong also discussed a partnership where each sheriff vehicle now has an automated external defibrillator (AED) and training. Strong discussed upcoming trainings staff will be attending.

According to Nickerson, the recorder’s office continues to work on back filing. Over the last four years, they have completed approximately 70 books with 43 left to get online. The goal is to get online back to 1919.

O’Riley gave updates on numbers. She has 109 letters, 56 individuals, 43 guardian/conservative cases and 10 estates.

Wallace told the group that Autumn House is now a tax-exempt entity and will come off the tax books. The assessor’s office has a job opening to be filled. Wallace gave dates for the Nodaway County Fair, July 13-15, discussed County Government Day, state assessments and new aerial photography will probably be ready in July.

Patton discussed the completion of the April 2023 Municipal Election and sending audit information to the auditors.

The commissioners discussed the BRO bridge delay due to an archeological study needed and the first softmatch bridge, located in Union Township, has been started. The county is working with townships that don’t have the equipment to replace culverts, to have road and bridge do the work for a fee. CART rock bids have been completed and awarded with 85 ton per mile to go down. The township meeting has been set at noon, April 27 and Courthouse lawn clean-up day has been set for April 15 with Thomas Lawn Care and the Northwest football team. The process for the TAP Grant has been started. The commission has shared the road use agreement has been shared with Acciona. A surplus sale will be held when the weather warms up. The date is yet to be determined, but if offices have items they want included, they should contact the commission. The commission discussed upcoming building maintenance projects.

Strong discussed next steps for the Jail Improvement Grant and made a formal request to utilize the downstairs area. The Commission asked for time to discuss the request. Strong also discussed the transition for the DARE program, sheriff vehicles and plans for the drug dog. Also present: Captain Austin Hann.

A call was put in to Philip Auffert, Independence Township trustee and Clarence Vore, maintenance operator, to discuss roads in the township to be worked on.

Discussed getting a scope of work for a conference room. Jenkins requested space in the first floor, west storage room for books. Reviewed report of inspection from Continental Fire Sprinkler Company.

The commission, along with road and bridge supervisor Brian Engle, inspected Bridge #261 and Road #251 in Union Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Returned a call to a Atchison Township landowner on a letter received from Atchison Township regarding brush law. The commission gave him the trustee’s contact information.

Sara Pritchett, NWMO Regional Council of Government intern, met with the commission to discuss the parameters of a Safe Streets for All federal grant. The commission will discuss. A commitment letter is needed by 4-17-2023.

The commission attended the 911 Oversight Board meeting at the NWCC building. Discussion centered on extending the MOU by one year and ballot language was held.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 4/11/2023.