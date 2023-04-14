Francis D. Smith, Savannah, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in St. Joseph.

Mr. Smith was born on April 6, 1936 to the late Paul and Margaret Ditto Smith in Maryville. He graduated from Horace Mann High School in Maryville in 1954.

He married Phyllis Fastenau on June 28, 1964 at Hope Lutheran Church in Maryville. They spent many years of their lives in Maryville before moving to Savannah, Missouri in 1994.

Mr. Smith worked at several job before retiring from the Missouri Department of Revenue in 2002.

Mr. Smith has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm, Monday, April 17. Private family inurnment in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church.