Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/31/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Recorder fee report for March, 2022.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80179-80219.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email:Union Township and Jackson Township financial statements.

A call was put in the Maryville Public Safety to check on a sign that was a part of evidence.

A call was put in to the county attorney, Ivan Schraeder, to get clarification on a budget question.

Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Elect, Tina Deiter, stopped by to speak with the commission about the prosecuting attorney’s office.

A call was taken from Mark Rush, Jackson Township maintainer operator, regarding concerns about the approach at the BRO-B074 bridge.

The commission met with Rex Wallace, assessor, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Tammy Carter, human resource director, regarding personnel questions. Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, met with the commission, Wallace, Jenkins, Carter and Patton.

Wallace asked the commission for permission, on behalf of the cattlemen’s association, to utilize the open space on the third floor for their auction during the fair which is July 14-16. The commission gave permission.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, Larry Jacobson, MoDOT, and two representatives with Emery Sapp and Sons, inspected the BRO-B074(62) bridge in Jackson Township. Guard rail fasteners need to be tightened and the commission plans to add rock to the east approach.

Inspections were made of Road #411, a bridge on Road #439 and a tube on Road #441 all in Jackson and a tube on 245th Street in Polk.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 4/7/2022.