The April 5 Municipal Election saw 2,518 Nodaway County residents, or 19.36 percent of registered voters, cast a ballot for candidates and local issues.

Voters approved the West Nodaway Prop 2 levy, North Nodaway’s PFK bond issue and Maryville Parks and Recreation’s sales tax.

Several school board seats were also decided.

Maryville R-II voters elected Joshua McKim with 1,086 votes and Mitchell Coffelt with 792 votes to the board. Isaiah Korthanke received 460 votes.

Northeast Nodaway R-V voters elected Karl Wilmes, 158 votes, and Kenna Florea, 138 votes. Randa Doty tallied 115 votes.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII voters elected Andrew Lance, 110 votes, and Ryan Medsker, 106 votes. Haily Randall received 101 votes and Meagan Morrow had 69 votes.

The other contested races included Ravenwood mayor where Bryan Sobotka won with 50 votes to Bill Stephenson’s 29 and the Ravenwood south ward where Colby Wiederholt won with 26 votes to Byland James’ 5 votes.

All results are unofficial.