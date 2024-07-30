The 11th annual Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League Golf Tournament to be held Friday, August 2 at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, has filled the golfing slots however the tournament still has several opportunities for individuals to show their support.

Some veterans living at the Cameron Home and from Northwest Missouri are expected to be in attendance. The opening ceremony is set for 12:30 pm.

The many ways to support the veterans who have served includes a donation item toward the raffle, a monetary donation; plus an author, Milt Toratti, of several veterans’ oral experiences shared through his books will be present all day to autograph any sold books.

Toratti enlisted in the Army as a private E-1 in the midst of the Vietnam War riots and protests. His service time took him to officer candidate school earning his commission in the transportation corp, becoming a convoy commander in the central highlands of Vietnam leading re-supply convoys to outposts and receiving three bronze stars including the “V” device. Since completing his career as an officer, he has continued writing veteran oral histories in over 150 books, which he is writing the books for free as he will be selling the books with his autograph during the tourney that will be totally benefitting the Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League fundraising.

All money raised will go to benefit those who have served this nation and are living at the Cameron Veterans Home.

For donations or more information contact Bob Westfall, 660.254.0603, or Wayne Pierson, tournament chair, 660.562.9810 or mwpierson76@gmail.com.