The 9-1-1 Oversight Board met July 18 at the Maryville Public Safety facility with the agenda addressing the naming of the charter members of the new Nodaway County Emergency Services Board (NCESB).

The original board, which has been meeting for several years, is comprised of Jared McQueen, representative from the Nodaway County Ambulance Board, Bill Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, the three county commissioners and Tye Parsons, Dannen Merrill and Ben Lipiec, three Maryville City Councilmen. Lipiec was absent on July 18.

After the positive vote in the April 2 Municipal Election to raise the county’s sales tax by 3/8¢ to fund the County’s 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch Service, the oversight board is tasked with the action items of setting up the charter board to the NCESB. During the July meeting, the oversight board chose seven Nodaway County citizens to request their service on the charter board. They will meet with a representative of the county commission and Maryville city staff to go over the duty roster. Then after they accept, the ambulance district board, Nodaway County Commission and Maryville City Council will officially approve the final slate of NCESB board members. Next the charter group will need to meet in early-August to approve the operational agreement and begin the budgeting process for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which will mirror the city’s financial calendar.