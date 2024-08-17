Minurva Ann Sowards, nee Brummett, beloved mother and friend, entered eternal rest Tuesday morning the 6th of August, 2024, in her hometown of Maryville

Her warmth, kindness, and sweet smile will be sorely missed by every single person fortunate enough to know her. Her spirit is carried on by her six children, 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and two siblings. Ann, as she was known, was born on the 10th of March, 1940, to Glen Eldon and Arvetta Maebel Brummett.

Ann spent her childhood in and around Northwest Missouri. When she was 22 years old, she met and quickly fell in love with Lorin Sowards, whom she married on 16 June, 1962. They lived a short time in California before settling back in Maryville, where despite a few years living in Kansas, remained their home for the rest of their lives.

Ann worked as a Certified Nurse Aid for decades at Golden Living Center in Maryville, where she was a valued team member, recognized for her hard work, long hours, and encouraging spirit . During her many years there, she earned numerous certifications, and won employee of the year.

Reading was one of the great joys of Ann’s life, and she was always buying, lending and borrowing books to and with friends and family. Every night she would curl up with a book in bed, and read for awhile. She very much enjoyed her extensive collection murder mystery books, and she was a lifelong Bible reader. Her love of books extended to an impressive collection of cookbooks, from which we’d occasionally chose a recipe at random to cook for supper.

Equally impressive was Ann’s purse, which seemed to somehow contain anything and everything a person could ever possibly need. No matter the circumstances, Ann could dig out from the depths of her purse whatever the situation required. Her kids entire childhoods were somehow contained inside the massive purses she was known to tote around. While the years of hard work at the nursing home eventually cost her two knees and a hip, those heavy purses never seemed to bother her back.

Ann dearly lived country music, and subscribed to newsletters and magazines to keep up with the stars and singers she loved. You knew Ann was in a good mood when you heard her hum and sing along with her favorite country music programs: the Daniel O’Donnell show and Larry’s Country Diner.

Among the many wonderful lessons we can learn from Ann’s life are to love the work you do, have a something sweet to eat everyday, and for heaven’s sake, whatever you were thinking of throwing away, don’t! And that is because someone, someday, somewhere could probably use it….. for something.

But to end on a serious note,….

Without doubt, the greatest gift in Ann’s life was the closeness and loving connection she generated with family and friends. Ann’s ability to lend an ear and give a sincere listen and a fair shake to anyone’s point of view made her a truly lovely person to spend time with. She would naturally open her heart to you in such a way as to create an immediate and powerful bond. A good conversation with Ann could make you feel like the center of the universe. She had a great sense of humor, and was quick with a smile and quick with a joke. It was a wonderful gift, and I hope that everyone who felt close to her will remember that connection and extend it to others in our life. In that way, Ann will always be with us.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Glen Eldon and Arvetta Maebel Brummett, husband of 61 years, Lorin and her brothers, Herbie and Robert. She is survived by her children Dale, Loree, Robert, Catherine, John and Christina, 19 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren, sister, Virginia Reynolds, brother, James Huffman and a great many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral service is 1 pm on Tuesday, the 13th of August at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive on Monday the 12th of August from 5 to 7pm. Ann will be cremated following the services.

