Vally Sue Stark passed from her parent’s arms gently into the arms of Jesus on August 11, 2024. Vally Sue was born on August 3, 2024. During her nine short days here on Earth, she touched many lives and was loved so deeply by family and friends.

Vally Sue is the daughter of Tyler and Valyssa Stark, of Burlington Jct.

Vally is survived by four siblings here on earth, Milena Grace, 8; Jovey Ailene, 6; Vivian Jayne, 4; Tylee Jolene, 2. Her paternal grandparents are Dale and Connie Stark of Lawson; maternal grandparents are Jerry and Jolene Downing of Burlington Jct.; maternal great-grandmother, Shirley Sue Downing, Maryville; paternal great-grandparents, Duane and Sharon Tindall, Polo.

She was proceeded in death by maternal grandmother, Jolene Downing who holds her gently in Heaven now, along with two siblings,and great grandparents Joe and Virgie Giesken, Gail Downing, and Lawrence and Ailene Stark. Vally Sue was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed.

She stole the hearts of many of her doctors and nurses and truly pointed people to Jesus in her short little life. Vally experienced holding hands with her mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from family, listening as her mommy and daddy sang her many songs, being read to by big sisters and being told “I love you” an uncountable number of times. Vally Sue will always remain her parents’ precious baby girl and one of the Stark sisters, and they will hold her again in heaven one day.

In lieu of flowers the family has set up a ‘Jesus Loves the Little Children fund’ to be able to choose yearly, on Vally’s birthday, a Christ-focused ministry to share God’s love with the full intention being on babies and children. They would be honored to have your support in this.

Memorials can be mailed to 17332 US Hwy 71, Burlington Jct., MO 64428 or sent through Venmo @valyssa-stark with memo – Vally Memorial

Funeral services will be held at Laura Street Baptist Church on Thursday, August 15.

There will be a viewing at 5 pm followed by services at 5:30 pm.

Arrangements: Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.