For the month of August, the New Nodaway Humane Society will be offering half-price pet adoptions. Adoption fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more. Dogs are $50 each; cats are $30; kittens are $40; and puppies are $75. This excludes high profile pets. Saturdays are also $20.

Hours at the animal shelter are 1 to 5 pm, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 1 to 7 pm, Wednesdays. Volunteers are always needed. For more information, call 660.562.3333.