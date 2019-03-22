Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to Missouri. They plan to film television episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the area from May 27 through June 9.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series which explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History channel. The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the backroads from coast to coast, the duo is on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Those who might know of someone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, the show developers would like the name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos, which should be submitted to americanpickers@cineflix.com or by calling 855.old.rust.