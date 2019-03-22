By Kathryn Rice

Bryce Deen is busy preparing his new greenhouse at 37042 Nature Trail, Conception Jct., for opening day on Tuesday, March 26.

Deen Greenhouse features perennials, annuals, vegetables, asparagus and strawberry bedding plants, hanging baskets, house plants, seed potatoes, onion bulbs and seeds. Deen also offers the service of planting the customers’ pots and containers.

Deen is a native of Conception Jct., with his greenhouse located on his grandfather Raymond Jermain’s land, next door to his parents Jerry and Shelly Deen’s house. Deen graduated from Jefferson High School in 2016 and is graduating from Northwest Missouri State University on May 4 with a degree in ag business.

Deen’s original plan was to go into the conservation field or to farm. Then this opportunity came up.

It began with Deen working at Travis Ginther’s greenhouse by Stanberry during last spring. By his third day, he knew this was the path he wanted to take. He describes the calming effect of being around the plants growing in the greenhouse.

“You see the plants, see the growth each day,” he said. “It’s very relaxing. There are stresses to running your own business, but being around plants is so calming.”

He purchased the greenhouse from Ginther in June and started moving it to Conception Jct. in September. With the help of family and friends, he had the greenhouse put up by the first of December. His plants started coming in the last week of January and the first week of February.

Now he has the greenhouse filled with plants and blooms preparing for his opening day on March 26 and his open house from April 25 to 27.

Besides working for Ginther, Deen gained experience through the Jefferson FFA greenhouse in high school and has taken classes at Northwest. He has enjoyed the hands-on learning experience. He is knowledgeable on recommending plants for all areas and gardening styles and has even put in some low-maintenance plants.

While Deen has taken over the greenhouse, Ginther is still offering landscaping services.

“It’s here,” Deen said about the greenhouse. “And run pretty much the same way as Ginther did.”

Deen Greenhouse hours will be 9 am to 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 11 am to 5 pm, Fridays. There will be signs on Highway 136 directing travelers to the greenhouse. For more information or questions, contact Deen at 660.853.8130.