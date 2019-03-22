The Kansas City District US Army Corps of Engineers hosted US Rep. Sam Graves, Missouri – 6th District, on March 22 for a briefing on Missouri River flooding and flood risk management operations.

Graves received a brief on the current situation and actions being taken by the Corps to reduce flood risk. Briefers described the duties of the six mobile liaison teams and two instrumentation teams in the field to assist levee districts and local partners. They also described the weather pattern that produced the high volume of water added to the Missouri River Basin.

According to a press release from the Corps, Graves received assurance from District Commander Col. Doug Guttormsen and the briefers that flood risk management is “our primary consideration and that safety is our priority and we urge vigilance of all people near the flooded or potentially flooded areas. The district is committed to providing information and assistance during this flooding event and during the recovery period.”