At the July 12 Nodaway County Ambulance District Meeting, it was approved for the district to purchase five GETAC B360 laptops with six docking stations for their ambulances as an upgrade.

The board went with a bid from MTE Office Center, Maryville, at a price of $24,770.08. The district had other bids, but chose MTE as the laptops will be fully rugged, versus semi-rugged, lowering the chances of needing repairs. If repairs are needed however, they can be done easily as MTE is local. The laptops will come with a three year warranty.

The Tri-C rescue squad held their landing squad training on June 29. The Maryville rescue squad has had 37 calls that they assisted with since the last meeting. The purchase of rescue training equipment has been made, and the squad thanked the board for the purchases.

Director of Operations Bill Florea presented his report. Last month, a risk analysis was completed by the district’s insurance company. They recommended increasing the replacement value of the ambulance buildings. The current value is $1,423,277, and the recommended value is $2,021,949. A front porch post on the district office needs repairs. It would cost $492 for repair, and $962.40 for replacement. The board informed the district to fix it whatever way they decide.

Julie Schmitz and Alice Schieffer presented the business coordinator and accounting report. Schmitz went through training for Certified Ambulance Privacy Officer and passed. Schieffer completed the workers comp audit on June 28. The district received a Medicare revalidation letter. The district must revalidate the Medicare enrollment record by September 30.

Training Manager Becky Mercer presented her report. The June 19 and 29 landing zone classes went well. The upcoming CPR quarterly will be September 14. An EMR refresher will be in August.

Some of the employees attended the visitation and funeral services for Dr. Scott Hall in Bethany this week.

Medicaid and Medicare adjustments were approved at $15,808.50 and invoices to be sent for collections were approved at $12,929.07.

The board then went into closed session to discuss personnel. Outside of closed session, the evaluation for Jared McQueen was reviewed and discussed.