The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to inform the public of upcoming changes to the driver license testing process. In preparation for the transition, driver examination stations throughout the state will close at 12 pm on Thursday, November 7 through November 8. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, November 12, following the Veterans Day holiday.

Driver examination testing facilities will be closed due to converting to a modernized system, directly integrated into the department of revenue’s new driver license system. Follow this link for further information on the driver’s license system changes being implemented by the Missouri Department of Revenue MV-DL System Changes.

As part of this upgrade, the patrol will now offer the Class F written test in a total of 20 languages, which includes a newly created sign language video version of the test.