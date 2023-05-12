Shirley Illene Hanna, 87, Maryville, passed from this life on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Shirley was born in Unionville on December 17, 1935, to Bob and Mildred Hill Moore. She moved to Maryville in 1941 and graduated from Maryville High School in 1954.

She graduated with honors from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, and a minor in math, and her masters in business.

She had worked at Northwest Missouri State, then taught in Sheridan, before joining the Nodaway Valley Bank in Maryville. She worked as the comptroller and retired in 2000, after 29 years.

On October 4, 1958, at the First Christian Church in Maryville, Shirley was united in marriage to Raymond E. Hanna, they were married almost 65 years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. Former member of the Esther Circle of the Church, she was a former member of the Young Economics Club, Financial Women’s International, National Association of Business Women (NABW), and Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She enjoyed bowling and collecting Kewpies, and volunteering at the Nodaway County Historical Society, and the St. Francis Hospital Gift Shop.

Shirley has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A private memorial graveside service will be held at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468, or the New Nodaway Historical Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or donate at act.alz.org.