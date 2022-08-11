Donald “Don” Peters, 77, Pickering, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the University of Kansas Hospital.

He was born December 2, 1944, in Maryville, to Cyrus W. and Jettie J. Claycomb Peters. He was a 1962 graduate of North Nodaway High School.

On August 14, 1973, he married Sue Harrington.

Mr. Peters was a farmer and retired from Energizer Battery in Maryville.

Services were Wednesday, August 10 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorial gifts be made in care of the family for the Maryville Church of Christ.

