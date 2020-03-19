In cooperation with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, and state and local government leaders, all

Missouri Job Centers will close to in-person services beginning tomorrow, March 20 for one week, in order to

help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All Job Centers are closed to in-person services, but will continue to be staffed through March 27, at which time

service delivery methods will be re-evaluated. Signs have been posted on the doors of the closed Job Centers

directing customers to call 1-888-728-JOBS (5627) or go online to jobs.mo.gov to access resources until further

notice. Citizens seeking unemployment insurance (UI) are directed to use the Department of Labor and

Industrial Relation’s UI hotline 1-800-320-2519 or visit uinteract.labor.mo.gov.

The Office of Workforce Development, within the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce

Development (MDHEWD), has activated its Crisis Response Team to continue assisting customers.

“Our top priority is keeping our customers and staff healthy, while maintaining continuous service to

Missourians,” said Mardy Leathers, director of the Office of Workforce Development. “Despite these closures,

we are committed to working with job seekers during this unprecedented time.”

Missouri Job Centers are offering reemployment services to those laid off due to the COVID-19 situation. Those

services include resume and interview preparation as well as assistance with job searching. The Job Centers also

offer training assistance to those that qualify. Support for unemployment insurance claimants will continue to

be provided by telephone or online. Job Center staff are prioritizing services to meet the increased

unemployment requests.

The Office of Workforce Development offers resources and helps coordinate training opportunities for job

seekers, veterans, and individuals who have been laid off or put on furlough. It works closely with employers to

help fill openings and get workers trained for open positions. Job Center staff will continue to help Missourians

utilizing the available resources.

Job seekers and employers can access resources online at jobs.mo.gov. Find resources and more information

about COVID-19 at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.