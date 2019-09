Alice Theresa Barmann, 88, Maryville, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center.

Services were September 17 at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefunerealhomemaryville.com.