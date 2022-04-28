Ali Ahmed Elzen, 73, Maryville, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Maryville.

He was born February 23, 1949, in the Middle East and was raised there. He became a US citizen over 35 years ago. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Wichita State University and a master’s degree at Northwest Missouri State University in horticulture.

Mr. Elzen had worked at Tippin’s Pies and the Park Plaza Hotel in Kansas City. He owned and operated a bakery in Burlington Jct. before moving to Maryville 16 years ago and opening Ali’s Bakery on East Sixth Street. He had also worked in the bakery at the Maryville Hy-Vee store.

Mr. Elzen’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial graveside service and burial will be at 11 am, Friday, April 29 at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned but friends can stop by the Bram Funeral Home to sign the register book.

Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.