Verna Adwell Rhodes, 92, Columbia, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Lenoir Woods, Columbia.

She was born January 3, 1930, at her grandfather’s farm home near Ravenwood. She completed both elementary and secondary education at Ravenwood Consolidated School. She lived most of her life in Columbia.

On September 17, 1950, she married V. James Rhodes.

A memorial celebration of life will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, May 7 at the First Baptist Church in Columbia, with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Verna Adwell Rhodes Endowed Chair in Nursing at the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing.