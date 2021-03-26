Alfred Cecil Bowman, 100, Maryville, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mosaic Health Care – Maryville.

He was born January 10, 1921, in Elmo, to Francis Edgar and Amanda Ethelyn Nelson Bowman. He graduated from Elmo High School.

On May 14, 1948, he married Dorothy Virginia Denston in Pocomoke, MD. They enjoyed 73 years together.

Graveside services and burial were Monday, March 22 at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

