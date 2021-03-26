Deanna Lynn O’Neill, 61, Maryville, formerly of Minocqua, WI, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born December 7, 1959, in Peoria, IL, to Thomas Arthur and Ruth Joanne Anderson O’Neill. She lived most of her life in Wisconsin and had moved to Maryville three years ago.

Ms. O’Neill served her country in the US Army. She had been a healthcare worker and former Head Start teacher.

Ms. O’Neill’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be planned for a later date.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.