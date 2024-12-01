Sandy Alexander, Hopkins, will brighten children’s Christmas this year with her Toys for Tots of Nodaway County donation. Alexander also renewed her Nodaway News Leader subscription and received $5 off her renewal price. NNL will offer $5 off a new or renewed subscription with a toy or monetary donation through December 2.

To be eligible for the Today’s Civic Women’s Toys for Tots of Nodaway County, contact Community Services. TCW will distribute the toys to eligible families from 4:30 to 6 pm, Monday, December 9 at the Nodaway County Administration Center.