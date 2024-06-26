Elmo’s 74th annual Fourth of July Celebration is happening on Saturday, June 29.

It is sponsored by Elmo Betterment Club and features:

• 5K run/walk, registration at 6:45 am, start at 7 am. Contact Kelli Wilmes, 660.215.2056.

• Free will donation pancake breakfast at Elmo Park Shelter, it features pancakes, eggs and sausage, 7 to 9 am.

• Photography Contest at the community building, registration, 8 am; judging, 9 am; on display until 5 pm. For more information, contact Nicki Honan, 660.254.1019.

• Toy Tractor Contest at the community building, registration, 8 am; judging, 9:30 am; on display until 5 pm. For more information, contact Honan, 660.254.1019.

• Kids Inflatables, day pass $12 wristband, 10 am to 6 pm.

• Corn hole tournament, age 18 and up kids corn hole following tourney, 2 pm.

• Parade, registration one block west of park, 3:30 pm, contact Judy Snodderley, 660.742.3432, starts at 4 pm.

• Cake walk at community building, 5 pm.

• Funnel cakes, 5 pm.

• Flag raising, 6 pm; Curtis Stroud Band, 6:15 pm.

• Fireworks show at dark.

Raffle tickets are available at Snodderley Lumber and IAMO, grand prize is $250 HyVee gift card. Raffle drawings during intermission of band; grand prize drawing at 7 pm.