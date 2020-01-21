4-H youth and others will be able to take part in a SPIN Beekeeping 4-H Club.

Beekeeper Erin Mullins will teach the class from 1 to 2:30 pm, Saturdays on January 25, February 22, March 21, April 4, May 16 and June 27 at the Wilcox United Methodist church, 22413 Galaxy Road, Maryville.

The classes will cover bees, beekeeping, hives and honey. Youth do not need to own bees to participate. The classes are open to students ages eight to 18. If currently enrolled in 4-H, there is no cost for these sessions. If not, the cost is $10 and includes 2019-20 Nodaway County 4-H membership.

For more information, contact Dana Auffert, Nodaway County 4-H YPA, at 660.582.8101 or auffertd@missouri.edu.