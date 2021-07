The Nodaway County 4-H and FFA members exhibited their livestock July 13-15 at the County Community Building in conjunction with the Nodaway County Fair. Izzy Langford, a Busy Bee 4-H member from Barnard, gets a high-five from Judge Madison Andrade from her exhibiting of a calf during the pee-wee show. Izzy is the daughter of Misty and Nathan Langford. Her sister, Emalee, helps out in the showring.