Nodaway County Economic Development’s series of “Pop-Up Shops” at 408 North Market, Maryville, has added the following events: Friday, July 16, cinnamon rolls from Goff Grocery; Tuesday and Wednesday, July 20 and 21, Beau’s and Babe’s Children’s Boutique, and Friday, July 23, Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn. Most open at 11 am and remain open while supplies last.