The official length of this year’s 37th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade is 79 feet.

The event will start at the corner of Third Street and North Market Street at approximately 3:17 pm, Saturday, March 16 in front of Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck, and will proceed north. The parade is a free parade organized by the local volunteers of the parade committee of Mark and Stacey Allen, parade founders and Chris and Lori Burns, owners of Burny’s Sports Bar. It is open to anybody that wishes to enter and show off his or her Irish spirit! There are no entry fees or prizes, just the requirement to have fun!

The Grand Marshal of the 37th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the O’Donnell family This year’s 37th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen contest was held at Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck on March 7. This year’s Queen is Jaiden Linebaugh. The crowned queen receives prizes and rides in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

For more information on parade or to pre register your parade entry, contact Burny’s Sports Bar, 660.562.9901 or 816.390.0994.