The Maryville Public Library’s sixth annual Children’s Business Fair will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm, Saturday, March 16 at the gymnasium at the First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins, Maryville.

The 40 youth operated businesses are run by young people from eight through high school age.

The students and businesses for the one-day sale are: Sylvia Offutt of Sylvia’s Creations; Sophie Turner and Kinley Marie DeMott of Boho Bracelets; Hanine Meziani and Ahmed Meziani of Amazing Art and Cooking; Porter Law of GPS 3D Printing; Alec Wilson of Lip Fix by Lip Lab; Arryonna Bartlett of Canvas Creations; Oaklie Cronk and Kinley Auffert of Barking Cats Pet Toys; Owen Cronk and Lane Farley of The Fun Store; Zoey Hager and Zoey Tennihill of Kids Helping Veterans; Taylor Paige Langford of Taylor Candles; Beckett Gessert of Aloha Snow by Beckett; Penny Cochenour of Intergalactic Snack Shack; Declan Johnson and Asher Johnson of Mad Hatter’s Treats; Mattie Dimmitt of SmileMore Cards; Chloe Hargrave of Juicy Blends; Landon Lawrence of Hen House Egg Farm; Taylor Ann Long of Taylor’s Crafts; Makenna Jensen of Wonderful Wood; Trinity Jensen of Trinity’s Pup Treats; Katie Parman of Faithfully Freeze Dried; Trenton Dean Wood, Koji Usami Cotter and David Michael Wideman of Coffee Till the End of the Universe; Caleb Dougan of Cat Kid Treats; Trayton Husing of Bubba’s Bird Feeders; Ellie Parman and Alana Parman of Two Sisters Bakery; Emily Bax of Sweets and Treats Bakeshop; Chase Metcalf of Chase’s Wood Designs; Joe Kessler of JoeCorp Candy Company; Max Hyrum Herrera of Max’s Munchies; Arianna Owens of Chic Wrists; Pippa O’Gwin of Practically Perfect Accessories; Liam O’Gwin, Harry O’Gwin and Lucy O’Gwin of Brick House Chocolatiers; Lily Parman of Lily’s Beaded Bracelets; Karina Wall of Karina’s Creations; Elley Dyan Cline of Bubbles and Mythology; Breanna Parman of Salt of the Earth; Vesper Holthaus and Perrin Holthaus of Really Cool Hats; Kyra Schultz and Makhaia Chase of Makhaia and Kyra’s Bracelet Bliss; Kaylee Ann Rose Rowlett of Kaylee’s Crafts; Glori Ann Star Rowlett of Colorful World; Charlie Dimmitt and Connolly Mayfield of C&C Board Games, Inc. and Aleigha Bugh of Aleigha’s Accessories and Home Decor.

Some of the items that will be available for sale are: drawings, beaded art, bracelets, art, cookies, 3D printed toys, key chains, novelties, lip balm, art of canvas, homemade dog and cat toys, marshmallow shooters, candles, Hawaiian style shave ice, freeze dried snacks, wood signs, hard flavored candy, bags of popcorn, key fob bracelets, pens and cup charms, pins, key chains and barrettes made of shrink plastic, brigadeiros – a Brazilian chocolate truffle, board games, plant hangers made from macrame yarn, soap and assorted hand-crafted items representing Norse mythology, T-shirts, winter hats, handmade soap and jewelry holders.