From a release distributed by Nodaway County Fair President Tom Martin, March 18, the Nodaway County Fair for this summer has been canceled.

The release reads as follows:

“Due to the economic stress and uncertainties the coronavirus is putting on our local businesses and citizens, and the fact that the Nodaway County Fair is funded from sponsorships of our local businesses, the Nodaway County Fair Board has decided to cancel the mid-July event for 2020.

“According to fair board member Rex Wallace, ‘The fair will be returning in 2021.’”

“The decision by the fair board was made in order to retain available funds which would be forfeited in the event of possible mandatory cancellation in the future. The board felt it could ensure the future of the fair by making this decision now,” Wallace stated.