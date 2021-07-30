Only two issues are on the August 3 election ballot with tax levies affecting two school districts with voters who reside in Nodaway County.

A simple majority is needed for passage of the tax levy by each school district.

Proposition 2 is asking for an increase of $1 per $100 of assessed valuation for operating needs of the West Nodaway R-I School District. If the proposition is approved, the operating levy of the district will increase from $3.575 to $4.575 per $100 of assessed valuation for the 2021 tax year and each year after.

Polling places are Atchison Township at the Little Red Schoolhouse, Clearmont; Green Township at the township barn, Quitman; Lincoln Township at the Elmo Community Building; and Nodaway Township at the Burlington Jct. Community Building.

Stanberry R-II School District’s Room to Learn – Room to Grow proposition is asking the existing temporary operating tax levy of $1.33 per $100 of assessed valuation to be made permanent. The purpose is for maintaining and making improvements to district facilities for continued growth, attracting and retaining quality growth, attracting and retaining quality certified and support staff, paying the increased costs associated with education programs and other operational needs of the district.

If approved, the current operating levy of the district of $5.43 per $100 assessed valuation will continue unchanged without any estimated increase and the present expiration of the temporary levy to occur after tax year 2026 is eliminated.

All registered Nodaway County voters in the Stanberry R-II School District, the polling location will be in the office of the Nodaway County Clerk, the Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 North Market, Maryville. This is only for the August 3 special election.

Voters have the ability to vote absentee in the county clerk’s office. The final day to vote absentee in person is 5 pm, Monday, August 2.

For more information, contact the county clerk’s office at 660.582.2251