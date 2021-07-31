By state law, the sales tax holiday begins on the first Friday in August and continues through the following Sunday. The three-day holiday begins at 12:01 am, Friday, August 6 and runs through Sunday, August 8. Certain back-to-school purchases such as clothing, school supplies, computers and other items as defined by the statute, are exempt from sales tax for this time period.

The city of Maryville and Nodaway County will be participating in this sales tax holiday where many retail businesses are eager to help prep for the upcoming school year.

For more information visit dor.mo.gov/business/sales/ taxholiday/school/.