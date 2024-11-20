The 10 Squared Women of Maryville donated $9,800 to St. Frances Foundation for the new Mosaic Women’s Health Clinic. Construction on the Women’s Clinic will begin in early 2025 with the projected completion date of fall 2025. It will specialize in generalized OB/GYN care. Jennings said it hopes to add lactation services and a behavior health room. With the clinic to be in the north wing of the hospital, it will offer a better connection of services for the patients.

The foundation is raising $1.1 million to match Mosaic’s $1.1 million for the $2.2 million project. Those desiring to make a donation to the St. Francis Foundation, should contact Jennings, the foundation director of development.